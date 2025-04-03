No Non-Muslim Can Interfere In Waqf Board, Says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday dismissed allegations that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, would harm Muslim interests. He asserted that non-Muslims cannot interfere in the Waqf Board's affairs as its management and beneficiaries would be only Muslims.

Kiren Rijiju addressed concerns and criticism surrounding the legislation after introducing the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

He dismissed allegations that the bill would harm Muslim interests and asserted that non-Muslims cannot interfere in the Waqf Board's affairs as its management, creation, and beneficiaries would remain exclusively Muslims.

Refuting claims that the bill is unconstitutional or curtails rights, Kiren Rijiju stated, "I categorically reject all these allegations. Any Muslim who wishes to manage their property through a trust can do so without restrictions."

He explained that the Waqf Board functions similarly to a Charity Commissioner, overseeing whether Waqf properties are managed properly. The bill ensures accountability, transparency, and capacity building within the Waqf Board.

He emphasised that proof of ownership would now be required before a property is declared Waqf, eliminating the previous provision where any claim by the Waqf Board automatically led to its designation as Waqf property.

Kiren Rijiju said the bill underwent thorough deliberations before being introduced. Over one crore memoranda and suggestions were received from the public, and a Parliamentary Committee conducted consultations across ten cities -- Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Patna, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow.

Tracing past efforts to reform the Waqf Board, he mentioned the 1976 Congress-led government's inquiry commission and the 2006 Sachar Committee Report, which recommended strengthening and digitizing the Waqf Board. At the time, Waqf properties totalled 4.9 lakh, with an annual income of Rs 163 crore. The Sachar Committee estimated that, properly assessed, these properties could generate Rs 12,000 crore annually. Today, Waqf properties have grown to 8.72 lakh. This means that its revenue can be much more.

Kiren Rijiju also cited a reference of the JPC led by K. Rehman Khan, a former Minority Affairs Minister, which found inadequate infrastructure, manpower, and funding in the Waqf Board. The JPC had then proposed a centralized data bank and structured leasing policies for Waqf properties.

He asserted that the Modi government is implementing recommendations that previous Congress and UPA governments failed to act upon.

Kiren Rijiju pointed out that the 2013 UPA government attempted Waqf Board reforms ahead of elections, forming a JPC with 13 members, holding 22 meetings, and consulting 14 states. "In contrast, the current JPC had 31 members, convened 36 meetings, engaged with 284 delegations and organisations, and consulted 25 states, five minority commissions, multiple MLAs and MPs," he said.

The number of memoranda submitted has increased dramatically from 32 in 2013 to over one crore now, he said.

Kiren Rijiju also said the BJP government had the will to bring these long-pending reforms. "These committees were set up during Congress and UPA rule, yet they failed to act. The Narendra Modi government is fulfilling these recommendations that the Congress did not dare to implement," he said.

The bill, according to the Minister, ensures greater accountability and efficiency in Waqf property management, addressing longstanding concerns while safeguarding the rights and autonomy of the Muslim community.

