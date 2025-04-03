"Corruption Eating Into Nation Like Termites": Kangana Ranaut On Waqf Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill is going to put an end to corruption that is eating into our country as termites, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut told reporters outside parliament today.

Ms Ranaut, the MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, applauded the proposed law -- which seeks to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties in India -- and said no person or organisation is bigger than the law or constitution.

"No person, no organisation, even a religious organisation, is larger than the law," she told the reporters a day after Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment bill.

"They are not above the law or the constitution. That is the bottom line of this bill. It is our good fortune that corruption which was eating into our country like termites, is now over," she added.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha early on Thursday after a marathon 12-hour debate that saw the government and the Opposition go head-to-head. Around 2 am, the bill was passed by 288-232 votes.

The government has dismissed Opposition allegations, contending that the bill is about property and its management, not religion.

Huge lands and properties have been taken over by Waqf -- aided by the Congress's appeasement politics.

There were largescale irregularities that did not allow Waqf property to benefit women and children, which the amended law would do.