Yogi Adityanath Accuses Waqf Board Of Land Encroachment, Calls It 'Land Mafia'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Waqf Board, accusing it of land encroachments and asserting that its "arbitrary claims" over public and historical sites would no longer be tolerated.

Addressing a gathering in Prayagraj, Yogi Adityanath said, "The Waqf Board had been making baseless claims over lands across cities. Even during the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, they declared that the event's land belonged to them. We had to ask -has the Waqf Board turned into a land mafia?" He emphasised that under his government, such encroachments had been removed, and mafias had been driven out of Uttar Pradesh.

"Encroachments were made in the name of Waqf at various places, including the sacred land associated with Nishad Raj. But this will not be allowed to continue. A grand and divine Kumbh Mela was organised despite their objections," he said.

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking legislative action against the alleged irregularities of the Waqf Board.

"We are grateful to the prime minister and the home minister for ensuring that the Waqf Board's arbitrary practices are curbed. A crucial act addressing this issue has already been passed in the Lok Sabha and will now be cleared in the Rajya Sabha," he stated.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Yogi Adityanath stressed that the state would no longer tolerate illegal claims and national interest must come first. "Those who are loyal to the nation will always find their path ahead," he said.

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday here inaugurated an exhibition based on stories related to Lord Ram and King Nishadraj, along with the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Ram's close companion Nishadraj Guha. He was accompanied by Cabinet ministers Nand Gopal Gupta and Sanjay Nishad, among others.

As part of the celebrations, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 181 development projects worth Rs 579 crore in Prayagraj.

In preparation for 'Maha Kumbh 2025 Prayagraj,' trained guides, boatmen, and homestay operators who made significant contributions were felicitated with appreciation certificates.

Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, a financial assistance of Rs 20 crore was provided to 1,400 fish farmers.

He highlighted the historic bond between Lord Ram and Nishadraj, drawing a parallel with the current political alliance between the BJP and the Nishad Party. "The remarkable friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj is once again visible today in the form of the BJP and Nishad Party's alliance," he said.

The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to restoring Prayagraj's historical significance. "Prayagraj is no longer just Allahabad. It is the confluence of great traditions. Those who tried to hide its identity did so for their vote-bank politics," he remarked.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the significance of preserving one's heritage. "Everyone lives for themselves, but those who uphold their ancestors' traditions and legacy are the ones who remain immortal," he said.

Reflecting on the recent Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath asserted that the event had set an example for the world.

"No other faith can organise an event of such magnitude - only Ram devotees can. This requires unwavering dedication to the nation, and those without it cannot manage such a grand event," he said, adding that over 66 crore devotees visited Prayagraj and left with a sense of spiritual fulfilment.

Hitting out at the previous governments, Yogi Adityanath said that the recognition and respect Prayagraj has gained today was under threat earlier. "There is nothing greater than earning respect and identity. The previous governments were trying to erase this identity, handing over Uttar Pradesh to mafias and nurturing criminals in every district. However, our double-engine government is restoring our ancestors' legacy in a grand way," he said.

The chief minister also mentioned the success of the state's fisheries scheme, under which loans worth crores of rupees have been distributed.

"Earlier, no one knew where this money went. Now, the benefits are directly reaching the people," he said.

Yogi Adityanath credited the Maha Kumbh for giving Prayagraj international prominence. "Earlier, people knew Prayagraj as a city next to Varanasi. But today, the world recognises it for its Maha Kumbh," he said.

