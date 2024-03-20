Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baharampur Seat, Rich In History, Gave Many Notable Leaders

Baharampur has remained a stronghold of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Baharampur, formerly known as Behrampore, holds a significant place in India's history. Established in 1757 by the East India Company following the Battle of Plassey, it served as the first center for the company in India. Over the years, Baharampur evolved into a vital hub for production, attracting not only the British but also the Dutch and the French.

Political Landscape

The Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly seats from Murshidabad district, with six seats dominated by the Trinamool Congress and the BJP holding one. Despite this, the Lok Sabha constituency has remained a stronghold of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, who has been elected MP from here for five consecutive terms.

Historical Figures

The constituency has witnessed notable political figures, including Tridib Chaudhuri, an Indian independence activist and leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). Chaudhuri served as an MP from Baharampur for seven consecutive terms. Other prominent MPs from the constituency include Nani Bhattacharya, Pramothes Mukherjee, and Atish Chandra Sinha.

Electorate Profile

With a predominantly rural population comprising 82 per cent of the electorate, Baharampur reflects the socio-political dynamics of rural West Bengal. The demographic composition includes 13.11 per cent Scheduled Castes (SC) and 0.85 per cent Scheduled Tribes (ST). Hindus form 45 per cent of the population, Muslims 50 per cent, and other religious groups constitute 5 per cent.

Upcoming Elections

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Baharampur, while the BJP has chosen Nirmal Kumar Saha to challenge the incumbent Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.