Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengal's Krishnanagar Seat, Earlier A Communist Fortress, Now Open To All

Trinamool's Mahua Moitra will contest from Krishnanagar seat

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district has been a battleground of political ideologies since its inception in 1967. It is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. Over the years, it has seen significant shifts in power dynamics, reflecting the changing tides of West Bengal's political landscape.

Historical Perspective

Established in 1967, the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency has undergone many transformations in its political allegiance. Initially won by Haripada Chattopadhyay, an independent candidate and cousin of Bengali revolutionary Bagha Jatin, the constituency remained a stronghold of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), for nine consecutive terms.

Emergence of BJP, Trinamool Congress

The political dynamics shifted dramatically in 1999 when Satyabrata Mookherjee of the BJP won the election, breaking the CPI(M) dominance. Mr Mookherjee, an experienced politician with a background in law and international education, brought a new narrative to Krishnanagar. He also served as the Additional Solicitor General of India before being elected

However, in 2004, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar of CPI(M) reclaimed the seat, showcasing her prowess both on the track as a former sportswoman and in the political arena. The subsequent years saw a surge in support for Trinamool Congress, culminating in Tapas Paul's triumph in 2009. Mr Paul, an actor-turned-politician, captured the imagination of the electorate with his charisma and appeal.

Current Scenario

In the latest chapter of Krishnanagar's political saga, Mahua Moitra, a former investment banker, won from Trinamool Congress in 2019. Ms Moitra's tenure, though marred by controversy following her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, has left a lasting impact on the constituency.

Demographic Insights

Krishnanagar's demographic composition, with a majority of rural voters (87 per cent) and significant representation from Hindu (55 per cent) and Muslim (35 per cent) communities, underscores the diverse tapestry of West Bengal politics. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) populations also play a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes.

Looking Ahead

With the BJP making inroads and the Trinamool Congress striving to retain its stronghold, the upcoming elections promise to be a riveting spectacle.