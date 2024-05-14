5 Shooters Of Bishnoi-Godara Gang Arrested In Gurugram

All the shooters worked for gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, police said. (Representational)

The Special Task Force of Gurugram police has arrested five shooters associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang, officials said on Monday.

Five automatic pistols, including three foreign-made Glock pistol 9mm worth over Rs 10 lakh, and 55 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

Dinesh alias Deenu, Jagdish alias Jaggu, Vishnu, Sagar and Pradeep have been arrested and taken into a four-day police remand after being produced in court today, police said.

According to STF officials, Dinesh was arrested from Farrukhnagar on Saturday. On his disclosure, four others were arrested from Abohar near Fazilka in Punjab on Sunday night.

A joint team of Delhi police, Nuh police and STF had arrested two shooters of the same gang after a brief encounter in Nuh five days ago, they added.

DSP of STF Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said they got information that Dinesh, who runs a Wi-Fi connection provider shop in Farrukhnagar, is in contact with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara.

"Our unit got information that the was planning to increase its dominance in the Gurugram area," he said.

After arresting him, the STF took Dinesh on a one-day remand. During interrogation it was revealed that he was working for the gangsters and preparing a hideout for the shooters of Lawrence gang, the DSP said.

He revealed the names of four other shooters, he said.

We are questioning the accused, the DSP said, adding that they revealed that on the instructions of the gang leaders, serious crimes were to be carried out in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab areas by them.

