Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal Reveals She Gave 16 Auditions For Alamzeb's Role

Image instagrammed by Sharmin Segal. (courtesy: SharminSegal)

Heeramandiactor Sharmin Segal, who recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with the cast of series, revealed she auditioned for the role 16 times despite being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. When Kapil inquired, "Kya unhone aapka sach me audition liya tha ya aapne unko mamu banaya?" (Did they truly audition you or did you just get the benefit of uncle-niece relationship?)," Sharmin replied that the process included 16 rounds of audition. She said on the show, "Ek saal ke liye prepare kiya aur 16 baar auditions diye" (I prepared for a year and gave 16 auditions for the role) (reported News 18)."

Last week, Sharmin shared pictures from her look test. FYI, she played Alamzeb, daughter of Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) in the series. Sharing the pictures, Sharmin Segal wrote,"Alamzeb look tests" and dropped a few emojis. Take a look:

However, Sharmin has been trolled by a section of the Internet for her "expressionless" acting since the series released on Netflix. Triggered by trolling, Sharmin disabled the comments section of her Instagram posts. Earlier, Sharmin Segal had shared a picture from a magazine shoot. The comment section of that post was flooded with negative reactions. A user said, "I really dont like her as Alam .. no expression same expression?" Another one added: "Alamzeb was such a beautiful character but SLB cast his wooden, expressionless niece. Everytime she was on screen it was a yawn fest. Didn't like her one bit. Even the girl who played Saima was way better than Sharmin." A comment read, "Am I the only one who skipped her scenes because it was boring to watch? Someone else really deserves this role sorry to say !" A person even called Sharmin, "The most inexpressive actress." Someone asked, "Why were you smiling in the whole series? You single-handedly ruined the joy of watching the series." Take a look:

Apart from Heeramandi and Malaal, Sharmin Sehgal has also appeared in the 2022 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The movie also featured Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff.