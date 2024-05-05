Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal Disables Instagram Comments After Being Trolled For Her 'Expressionless' Acting

Shermin in the series. (courtesy: Imdb)

Since its release on May 1, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the talk of the entertainment town. Actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh are receiving applause for their performances in the Netflix show. However, Sharmin Segal, who plays the character of Alamzeb in the series, is facing backlash from a segment of internet users, who claim that she did not deserve the role and got it only due to nepotism. For the unversed, Sharmin Segal is the niece of Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In response to the hate comments, Sharmin has now disabled comments on one of her Instagram posts, where she is seen posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the premiere of Heeramandi in Los Angeles, America.

Earlier, Sharmin Segal had shared a picture from a magazine shoot. The comment section of that post is now flooded with negative reactions. A user said, “I really dont like her as Alam .. no expression same expression?” Another one added: “Alamzeb was such a beautiful character but SLB cast his wooden, expressionless niece. Everytime she was on screen it was a yawn fest. Didn't like her one bit. Even the girl who played Saima was way better than Sharmin.” A comment read, “Am I the only one who skipped her scenes because it was boring to watch? Someone else really deserves this role sorry to say !” A person even called Sharmin, “The most inexpressive actress.” Someone asked, “Why were you smiling in the whole series? You single-handedly ruined the joy of watching the series.”

Sharmin Segal was introduced to the film industry with the 2019 film Malaal. The project was backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. At Malaal's trailer launch, Sharmin shared her thoughts about nepotism. She said, “There is nepotism in every field. Those who have connection in the film industry it is bit easy for them, they get the first opportunity easily. But they have to work very hard. The pressure is there on every film. One should not misuse the opportunity."

Apart from Heeramandi and Malaal, Sharmin Sehgal has also appeared in the 2022 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The movie also featured Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff in key roles.