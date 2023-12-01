How Priyanka Chopra Wished Newlywed Heeramandi Star Sharmin Segal

Image instagrammed by Sharmin. (Courtesy: SharminSegal)

Actor Sharmin Segal, who is all set to feature in the OTT show Heeramandi, has married businessman Aman Mehta in a grand ceremony. The actress is the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the mind behind the aforementioned Netflix series that explores the “love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India”. The actress has shared a bunch of lovely images from the dreamy ceremony along with a long note announcing the happy development with her Instagram family. Needless to say, wishes poured in from all quarters. Superstar Priyanka Chopra was one of the first to wish the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations babe,” with heart emojis. Bela Bhansali Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sister and Sharmin's mother, wrote, “God bless.”

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Congratulations to the both of you [heart emoji] this is so special!” Dhvani Bhanushali wrote, “Congratulations.” Actress Avantika Dassani also wished the couple.

Announcing her wedding, Sharmin Segal's note reads, “We got married! …and it was a struggle to find a “perfect” posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day it is an emotion and it can't always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt. The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I'm so lucky I found you to share them with. Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves every day! Thank you for being genuinely the best Aman Mehta! I love you, always and forever.”

About working on Heeramandi, Shermin Segal wrote, “One genius man's magnum opus vision #Heeramandi can't be brought to life with only the beautiful women Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh you see in this motion poster…Here is a shout-out to all the people that have put in tireless hours and sleepless nights into this show that will sooon be yours! Thanks guys without you'll it would be impossible to stand in front of the camera let alone perform! I love you'll," tagging her co-stars.

Shermin Segal made her debut in Malaal alongside debutant Meezaan Jafri. Malaal was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.