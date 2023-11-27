Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal Marries Aman Mehta. See Wedding Pics

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sharminsegal)

Actor Sharmin Segal, who also happens to be the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has married Aman Mehta, who is a businessman by profession. The actor, who is set to feature in the director's Netfix series Heeramandi re-posted a ton of pictures shared by her friends from her special day. In her wedding pictures, Sharmin Segal can be seen wearing a heavily embellished silver-coloured lehenga and blouse. Her groom Aman complemented her in an ivory sherwani. In some pictures, the newlyweds can be seen sitting in a mandap. In one, Sharmin can be seen feeding Aman something with a spoon.

Take a look at the pictures below:

For the unversed, Sharmin is the daughter of Bela and Deepak Segal. She is the niece of director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shermin made her debut in Bollywood with Malaal alongside debutant Meezaan. The film is produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, she will be seen in Bhansali's OTT debut series Heeramandi. Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. It will be set in pre-independent India.

The first look from the series was unveiled in February this year and the makers wrote, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon."

Speaking about his magnum-opus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali earlier said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."