After <i>Saiyaara</i>, Ahaan Panday To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

After the roaring success of his debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has become one of the most talked-about newcomers in the industry. Now, buzz on social media suggests that he may have already caught the eye of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration.

What's Happening

Over the weekend, a video clip surfaced on social media that showed Ahaan arriving at Bhansali's Mumbai office.

The footage captured the actor stepping out of his car in casual attire, a pale-hued shirt paired with denim pants, before making his way inside.

Fans were quick to connect the dots, flooding timelines with theories of a potential project between the industry's most celebrated director and its rising star.

Neither Sanjay Leela Bhansali nor Ahaan has made any official comment about the meeting.

Ahaan Panday was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office 😍🔥 Could this be hinting at an exciting new project in the works? #ahaanpanday #ahaanpandey #bollywood #saiyaara #popdiaries pic.twitter.com/9WLKcqKnFG — POP Diaries Media (@ipopdiaries) September 27, 2025

Background

Ahaan's debut film, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda, has turned into a box office sensation. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the romantic musical drama has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally and struck a chord with Gen Z audiences in particular. Critics have praised Ahaan's on-screen presence, cementing him as a talent to watch.

On the other side, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand cinematic vision, last directed Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, featuring Alia Bhatt. More recently, he ventured into digital storytelling with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

