Watch: Ahaan Panday Recreates Viral Krish Kapoor-Vaani Batra Scene From <i>Saiyaara</i> With A Fan

While Ahaan Panday already had a considerable social media following before his debut film, Saiyaara, the Mohit Suri romantic saga boosted his popularity by a large margin. The Internet went berserk recently when Ahaan recreated one of the most viral onscreen scenes between his character Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) with a fan.

What's Happening

In Saiyaara, there is an intimate moment shared between the lead pair, Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, when the male lead tells her, "Abhi bhi kuch pal baaki hai mere paas."

The dialogue is repeated several times throughout the film when Vaani prepares to leave, and it left young audiences gushing.

Ahaan Panday recently recreated the scene with a female fan, and the clip quickly went viral online.

How Fans Reacted

Fans were overjoyed and responded to the viral video, highlighting how "charming" Ahaan Panday was.

One fan commented, "You achieved every Krish Kapoor fangirl's dream moment."

Another wrote, "OMGG THIS IS SOO CUTEE, DREAM MOMENTTT."

A different fan reacted, "He's sooooo dreamyyy", while another mentioned, "Pinch me moment & how!!!!!!"

Mohit Suri On Working With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda In Saiyaara

At the NDTV Yuva Conclave recently, when asked about his experience working with Gen-Z stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri said, "They are very liberating. With a newcomer, yes, there's responsibility-you have to hold their hand and help them learn-but at least you get that freedom and liberation to make the film you want without any hesitation. I've enjoyed working with the newcomers so much that on the last day of the shoot, I told my producers, 'Thank you so much for letting me make a film with these newcomers, because it was a liberating experience.'"

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, stars debutants Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a passionate but troubled musician, and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The story follows Krish and Vaani, who meet and bond over her poetry and his music. Their collaboration develops into a deep emotional connection and love. However, their relationship faces a heartbreaking challenge when Vaani begins losing her memory due to her illness. The film explores themes of love, loss, memory, and healing, as Krish chooses to stand by Vaani despite the difficulties.

In A Nutshell

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been the talk of the town ever since their blockbuster Saiyaara. Recently, Ahaan recreated a viral scene from the film with a female fan, and the Internet's reaction to the video has been relentless.

