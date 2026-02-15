Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Backs Historical Epic Jai Somnath, Film To Release In 2027

The film aims to bring to the screen a story that symbolises resilience, faith, and the unbreakable spirit of India

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Backs Historical Epic <i>Jai Somnath</i>, Film To Release In 2027
Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents - JAI SOMNATH.
  • Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have teamed up for the historical drama Jai Somnath
  • The film dates back to 1025-1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked the Somnath Temple in Gujarat
  • The film is slated for release in 2027
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have teamed up for the historical drama Jai Somnath, which traces back to 1025-1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

This year marks 1,000 years since the Ghazni attack, the destruction of the temple, and its subsequent resurrection. Somnath symbolises the indestructible spirit of India and the glory of Indian civilisation.

Marking this historic milestone, the film aims to bring to the screen a story that symbolises resilience, faith, and the unbreakable spirit of India.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared the update with the caption, "A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents - Jai Somnath. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027."

The history of Somnath narrates the victory of creation over destruction. From Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni's attack in 1026 to centuries of foreign invasions, there were repeated attempts to destroy this centre of faith. Yet, each time, the heroes of India defended this land with their blood.

Jai Somnath will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director. The film is slated for release in 2027.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why Love & War Has Been Delayed: "Good Things Take Time"

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ketan Mehta, Jai Somnath
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com