Sanjay Leela Bhansali Backs Historical Epic <i>Jai Somnath</i>, Film To Release In 2027

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have teamed up for the historical drama Jai Somnath, which traces back to 1025-1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

This year marks 1,000 years since the Ghazni attack, the destruction of the temple, and its subsequent resurrection. Somnath symbolises the indestructible spirit of India and the glory of Indian civilisation.

Marking this historic milestone, the film aims to bring to the screen a story that symbolises resilience, faith, and the unbreakable spirit of India.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared the update with the caption, "A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents - Jai Somnath. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027."

The history of Somnath narrates the victory of creation over destruction. From Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni's attack in 1026 to centuries of foreign invasions, there were repeated attempts to destroy this centre of faith. Yet, each time, the heroes of India defended this land with their blood.

Jai Somnath will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director. The film is slated for release in 2027.

