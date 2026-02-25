Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Team Dismisses Heart Attack Reports After Hospital Visit On Birthday: "False And Baseless"

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who turned 63 on February 24, is in good health. His birthday, however, was overshadowed by reports claiming he had been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack that day. Bhansali's team has now denied the rumours.

As speculation grew that he was being treated at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, his team issued a clarification. The team described the claims as "completely false and baseless," confirming that the filmmaker is absolutely fine.

The statement read, "Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them. We request you to kindly refrain from carrying any such stories, as they have no verified source. He is only gone for a routine checkup. Thank you for your understanding."

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Upcoming Film

SLB is currently working on his next film, Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film casts Vicky and Ranbir as Air Force officers. This marks Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after his debut film Saawariya.



The plot remains under wraps, and the release date has been pushed twice already.

During Ranbir's recent Instagram live session for his brand ARKS, a fan poked fun at the actor's slow pace of making films. The comment read, "Ek superstar tha jo, 'See you at the movies,' bolke 3-4 saal gayab ho jaata hai (There was a superstar once who would always say see you at the movies, but then would disappear for the next 3-4 years)!"



The fan was playfully referencing Ranbir's signature catchphrase, "See you at the movies," which he often uses in his award acceptance speeches.

Ranbir took it in stride and said, "Yaar, it's my bad luck only! Whenever I start a movie, it is usually... People finish movies in 4-6 months, but my films take a long time. But I hope that when it releases, you forget all that time it has taken. I assure you that I have been working really hard for the last 2-3 years. I have been working very hard. So I guess good things take time!"

This also marks SLB's second collaboration with Alia Bhatt. They worked together in Gangubai Kathiawadi.



