Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal Shares Pics From Look Tests, Keeps Instagram Comments Disabled

Sharmin shared this picture. (courtesy: SharminSegal)

Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal, who is also a relative of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, shared pictures from her look test. FYI, she played Alamzeb, daughter of Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) in the series. Sharing the pictures, Sharmin Segal wrote,"Alamzeb look tests" and dropped a few emojis. A few days ago, Sharmin Segal was trolled heavily for her "expressionless" acting. Prompted by trolling, Sharmin Segal disabled Instagram comments in one of her posts. Sharmin Segal still keeps her Instagram comments disabled in the new post as well. Take a look:

Earlier, Sharmin Segal had shared a picture from a magazine shoot. The comment section of that post was flooded with negative reactions. A user said, "I really dont like her as Alam .. no expression same expression?" Another one added: "Alamzeb was such a beautiful character but SLB cast his wooden, expressionless niece. Everytime she was on screen it was a yawn fest. Didn't like her one bit. Even the girl who played Saima was way better than Sharmin." A comment read, "Am I the only one who skipped her scenes because it was boring to watch? Someone else really deserves this role sorry to say !" A person even called Sharmin, "The most inexpressive actress." Someone asked, "Why were you smiling in the whole series? You single-handedly ruined the joy of watching the series." Take a look:

Sharmin Segal, who plays the character of Alamzeb in the series, shared pictures from the Los Angeles screening of the series. She accompanied director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the red carpet. Sharing the pictures, Sharmin simply wrote, "Los Angeles" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Apart from Heeramandi and Malaal, Sharmin Sehgal has also appeared in the 2022 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The movie also featured Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff.