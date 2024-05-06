Crazy Viral: Janhvi Kapoor And Sharmin Segal's Throwback Pics And An Instagram Exchange

Sharmin shared this image. (courtesy: SharminSegal)

Heeramandi actor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal has been trending for more than one reason. Sharmin Segal and Janhvi Kapoor's old pictures have been trending on social media. The pictures were shared by Sharmin on her Instagram feed long back. In one picture, Janhvi and Sharmin can be seen posing happily for the cameras. The picture was clicked at a plush eatery in California. Shermin wrote a long caption describing the picture. She wrote, "The reason this picture is so relevant to our relationship is because I don't think I have consumed as much fish in my life as we have consumed yellow tail in the 10 months that we spent together. Happy Birthday Papa John's Love you Janu #postmates4lyfe#abigai."

In the comments section, Sharmin wrote, "@janhvikapoor6 considering the amount of yellow tail we eat from katsuya I don't think we every went to the restaurant. Except when postmates was not working and we had to go pick it up." Replying to Sharmin's words, Janhvi wrote, "I just saw this!!!!! I love youuuuuuu so cutie. miss you and miss LA wu." Take a look at what Sharmin posted:

In another click, Sharmin, Janhvi and their friend Yash Singhal can be seen posing together. In the click, Janhvi and Sharmin can be seen twinning in black. In the caption, Sharmin wrote, "I didn't come LA expecting to make so many friends let only encounter these 2 human beings who have come into my life and become such a big part of it. I don't know how to function without you'll. I don't have words to describe what you'll mean to me and how much I love you'll." In the comments section, Janhvi wrote, "I luhhhhhhh youuuuu" and dropped a series of heart emojis. Take a look:

Meanwhile, a section of the Internet has slammed Sharmin for her "expressionless" acting in Heeramandi which prompted the actor to disable comments section on one of her Instagram posts. Sharmin Segal, who plays the character of Alamzeb in the series, shared pictures from the Los Angeles screening of the series. She accompanied director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the red carpet. Sharing the pictures, Sharmin simply wrote, "Los Angeles" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Apart from Heeramandi and Malaal, Sharmin Sehgal has also appeared in the 2022 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The movie also featured Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff.