Dust Storm Causes Chaos In Mumbai, Massive Billboard Falls On Petrol Pump

A huge billboard crashed on a petrol station in Mumbai amid a dust storm

Mumbai was caught off guard by a strong dust storm this evening, crippling transport, uprooting trees and structures, and leading to power outage in many districts of the financial capital. The sky turned dark when the dust storm hit the city, with people posting visuals on social media.

Seven people were injured after a metal billboard crashed on them amid the strong dust storm in Mumbai's Ghatkopar at 4.30 pm. Some people are feared trapped, reports said. The billboard was opposite a petrol station. Visuals show the structure came crashing down right in the middle of the petrol station.

The police said rescuers are at the site, and are looking for survivors trapped under the debris.

The dust storm disrupted life across Mumbai. Local trains, a section of the metro network, and airport services were temporarily stopped amid a darkening sky.

"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds," Mumbai airport said in a statement.

"Operations resumed at 17:03 hours. During this time, the airport saw 15 diversions. CSMIA last week completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance successfully, ensuring safe and smooth aircraft operations. Committed to efficiency and passenger safety, the airport remains steadfast to prioritise seamless operations," it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense rain for Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai.

A massive billboard crashed on a petrol station amid a dust storm in Mumbai's Ghatkopar today. Seven people were injured.



🔗 https://t.co/L0p5t5wMRCpic.twitter.com/UrhnRnUX4S — NDTV (@ndtv) May 13, 2024

The metro did not run between Aarey and Andheri East after a billboard landed on the overheard wire. Suburban trains were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund got bent due to the strong winds.

The suburban services on the main line have been stopped, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.

The unseasonal rain brought some respite from the scorching heat, but power outage in Thane's Kalwa and some other areas led to more trouble for residents.

The dust strom also uprooted trees in some areas across the city. The satellite towns of Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar received moderate rain.