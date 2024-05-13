Brakes Fail, Lift Reaches Top Floor, Smashes Against Roof At Noida Complex

In a horrific accident at a Noida housing complex last night, the brakes of a lift failed and it shot through the roof of the top floor. Three occupants of the lift were injured in the lift malfunction at the Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137.

The incident occurring just months after an elderly woman died in a lift crash at the housing complex has triggered panic among its residents.

Frequent lift malfunctions have claimed several lives in Noida in the past few years. The infamy even led to the Uttar Pradesh government passing a law in March for proper upkeep of lifts.

The lift was on the fourth floor of Tower-5 and its occupants were exiting when it malfunctioned. The brakes failed all of a sudden and it started climbing. The lift reached straight to the 25th floor and smashed against the roof.

Three people present in the lift were injured, the residents said. A video showed the elevators are no more accessible.

Last August, an elderly woman died of a possible heart attack at the Paras Tierra Society after the cable of a lift snapped and led to a free fall between floors.