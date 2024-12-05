Hours After Giving Birth, Mother Dies After Lift Falls In UP Hospital

The police and the CMO have formed a team to investigate the incident.

A woman was being shifted from the operation theatre to the general room after she gave birth to a girl at a hospital in Meerut. Thirty-year-old Karishma was put on a stretcher and was taken downstairs, through a lift which fell after the belt snapped. She suffered serious injuries to her head and later died during treatment.

The shocking incident took place today at the Capital Hospital in Meerut's Shastri Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. People stuck in the lift started shouting for help, leading to a commotion in the hospital. Some tried to open the elevator but failed until a team of technicians came to rescue them.

The police said the injured woman was taken to a different hospital but later died due to the injuries. The doctors and the staff fled after angry relatives of the victim vandalised the hospital.

A police post is located in front of the hospital and cops in a few minutes, bringing the situation under control.

The baby girl has been kept in the nursery of another hospital. The woman was admitted to the hospital in the morning for a cesarean delivery.

A case has been registered against the doctor, manager and staff of Capital Hospital in Lohia Nagar police station of Meerut.

The Chief Medical Officer, Meerut, reached the spot and ordered the shifting of 15 patients from the hospital to another medical centre nearby. The Capital Hospital has been sealed by authorities.

The police and the CMO have formed a team to investigate the incident.

With inputs from Shyam Parmar