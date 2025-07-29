Patient Bleeds To Death While Doctor Sleeps In AC In Meerut Hospital

A road accident victim bled to death at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut while doctors kept sleeping, reveal security videos. After a video of the sleeping doctors at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College went viral, two junior doctors were suspended.

On Monday evening, the police brought a man, identified as Sunil, to the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College after he suffered injuries in a road accident. Sunil was reportedly bleeding when he was admitted to the emergency ward.

Sunil's family alleges that Sunil was on a stretcher, crying in pain, bleeding, for far too long while two junior doctors on duty, Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket, were sleeping.

In a video, one of the doctors can be seen sleeping in front of the AC with a leg stretched out on a table. A woman holding a child and a prescription can be seen trying to wake the doctor. Sunil lies on a hospital bed nearby, blood gushing out of his leg.

Duty-in-charge Dr Shashank Jindal was not present at the hospital at the time of the incident. However, during the investigation, Dr Jindal said as soon as he learnt about the negligence and the complaints of the desperate family, he came to the hospital and provided immediate treatment to the patient, including intravenous (IV) fluid and a cast.

Sunil died this morning at 7 am. The family has alleged that delayed treatment led to his death. However, Dr Jindal asserted that the patient was already critical.

"A viral video shows a junior doctor sleeping while a patient kept asking for help. Two doctors have been suspended from duty and the investigation is underway," said Dr RC Gupta, Principal, LLRM Medical College.

The Meerut District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate.