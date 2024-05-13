Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao-Jyotika's Film Is At Rs 11 Crore And Counting

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sushantsinghrajput)

Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth, on day 3, has minted ₹ 5.50 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The total collection of the biographical drama stands at ₹ 11.95 crore at the domestic box office, the report added. In the Tushar Hiranandani film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of real-life visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who didn't allow his physical weakness to hinder his path to success. Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar are also part of the film. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also shared a detailed day 2 box office report card. He wrote, “Srikanth gathers speed, sees excellent gains on Day 2 [Saturday]… Urban centres are clearly dominating the biz… A strong Day 3 [Sunday] is on the cards, the weekend is expected to conclude on a healthy note… Friday 2.41 crore, Saturday 4.26 crore. Total: ₹ 6.67 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “While the trend is definitely positive, Srikanth needs to maintain the momentum on the make-or-break Monday to leave a mark.”

#Srikanth gathers speed, sees excellent gains on Day 2 [Sat]… Urban centres are clearly dominating the biz… A strong Day 3 [Sun] is on the cards, the weekend is expected to conclude on a healthy note… Fri 2.41 cr, Sat 4.26 cr. Total: ₹ 6.67 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



While… pic.twitter.com/ovoOLUMlDy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2024

Ahead of the film's release, Rajkummar Rao opened up about his experience of meeting Srikanth Bolla. In an interview with PTI, the star described the industrialist as someone who is "full of life". "He is witty, confident, go-getter and loves talking... I was totally zapped because he's so confident about everything in life. Sometimes I would ask him (director Hiranandani) that 'Are you sure he's blind because he comes across as if he is way more normal than us'," Rajkummar Rao shared.

Rajkummar Rao continued, “But when I got to know about his story, I was inspired... I thought it would be such an inspiring story. I knew the way Tushar wrote it that it won't be a sad film. It would be a film which will make you smile, cry a little but will give you so much. It will also tell you about an important and amazing journey of this great guy called Srikanth."

Released on May 10, Srikanth has been jointly produced by Chalk and Cheese Films and T-Series Films.