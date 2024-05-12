Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Rajkummar Rao's Film

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: itsfilmyverse)

The box office numbers for Srikanth have improved on its first Saturday. On day 2, the film, headlined by Rajkummar Rao, minted ₹4 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has collected ₹6.25 crore, the report added. Srikanth is the biopic of visually impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The movie narrates the struggles he faced in life to study and achieve success. Srikanth marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F. The film also features Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening day box office figures of Srikanth. He wrote, “Srikanth puts up a decent total on Day 1…Absence of major films in the marketplace has given the film that extra push… However, the biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 2.41 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

“Post the disastrous results of #BMCM [Bade Miyan Chote Miyan] and #Maidaan exactly a month ago [#Eid; 11 April], #Srikanth is the first *#Hindi film* to breach ₹ 2 cr mark on *Day 1*, which may not be a huge number, but given the fact that it's a mid-sized film, plus keeping in mind the cold response meted out to releases in April, it's a fair result, frankly. What's commendable is the fact that the makers didn't resort to #Buy1Get1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer on *Day 1* itself to attract viewers, unlike some April releases,” Taran Adarsh added.

Rajkummar Rao and team Srikanth are getting love from fans, film critics, and celebrities alike. While reviewing the film, actress Genelia D'Souza posted a note in her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I absolutely loved watching it...It makes you laugh, makes you cry and most importantly makes you feel good at the end of the film...Well done, Tushar Hiranandani and Nidhi Parmar. Rajkummar Rao, you were phenomenal- it's pure joy to see you in every role you take up.”

“Alaya F, you were so honest it's refreshing to see you on screen, Sharad Kelkar you were exceptional-loved you in it and last but not the least - my most favourite Jyotika, how do you do this? you are just special as an actor and more so as a person…please do more films - we need to see more often,” Genelia D'Souza added.

Srikanth has been collectively backed by Chalk and Cheese Films and T-Series.