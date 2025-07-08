Chennai Cocaine Case: Conditional Bail Granted To Actors Srikanth And Krishna

Actors Srikanth and Krishna have been granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in the Chennai cocaine case that has rocked the Tamil film industry.

The two actors, arrested in connection with an alleged high-profile drug racket, have been ordered to report daily at the Nungambakkam Police Station as part of their bail conditions.

The actors were arrested after police arrested Prasad, a former AIADMK functionary accused of supplying cocaine to actor Srikanth, and Kevin, who allegedly sold drugs to Krishna. A Ghana national named John and another individual, Pradeep, were also taken into custody.

Police say Kevin was caught with cocaine, referred to as ganja, methamphetamine, and Rs 45,000 in cash. Krishna allegedly consumed and shared drugs with friends and was part of WhatsApp groups used to coordinate drug use. Srikanth is believed to have had direct links with a drug cartel, having both purchased and used narcotics supplied by Prasad.

Both actors belong to prominent film families. Srikanth has acted in around 70 films, while Krishna is the son of a film producer and brother of filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan, and has starred in celebrated Tamil films including Anjali, Iruvar, and Thalapathy.

Reports suggest that other actors may be under the police radar in connection with the case.

Following the controversy, Kerala-based film producers have made anti-drug affidavits mandatory on film sets. Law enforcement authorities have issued a stern warning that withholding information about drug possession or usage will now be treated as a criminal offence.