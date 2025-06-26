Actor Krishna Arrested In Cocaine Case, Days After Srikanth

The Chennai cocaine probe widened significantly on Thursday with the arrest of Tamil actor Krishna, who had been detained a day earlier, and an alleged drug supplier named Kevin. Krishna is the second actor to be arrested in the case, after Srikanth, who was taken into custody on Monday.

According to the police, Kevin not only consumed but also sold drugs to actor Krishna, who, in turn, is accused of using the narcotic substances as well as sharing them with friends. Investigators have also found that Krishna was active in WhatsApp groups frequented by drug users and had allegedly shared details about the time and location of drug use in those chats.

Police say the latest arrests were made after extensive scientific investigation, analysis of financial transactions, and corroboration by witnesses.

Kevin's arrest led to the recovery of half a gram of cocaine, 2.4 grams of OG ganja, 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, and Rs 45,000 in cash.

Krishna, who comes from a noted film family, is the younger brother of acclaimed director Vishnu Varadhan and the son of a film producer. He had been detained on Wednesday.

Police sources said the investigation began with the arrest of Prasad, who, they claim, used his political connections and film industry ties to peddle cocaine among friends and celebrities. He allegedly hosted drug-fuelled parties and introduced several clients, including actor Srikanth, to the narcotic substance.

Investigators allege that Srikanth not only purchased and consumed cocaine but also maintained links with a broader drug cartel. Police will be seeking the custody of both Srikanth and Prasad to interrogate them further and unravel the drug network.

These developments have shaken up film industries in south India. With several celebrities across southern cinema facing drug use allegations, the Malayalam film industry has made a "no-drug affidavit" mandatory on sets.