4 Detained, Questioned After Actors Arrested In Chennai Cocaine Case

The Chennai Police's high-profile investigation into an alleged cocaine network linked to actors, political operatives, and foreign nationals has intensified, with four key individuals taken under police custody for interrogation - Prasad, Pradeep, Kevin, and John.

Investigators say Prasad, a former AIADMK functionary, is accused of selling cocaine to friends - including actor Srikanth - and hosting drug-fuelled parties. Kevin, believed to have supplied drugs to actor Krishna, was earlier found in possession of cocaine, OG ganja, methamphetamine, and Rs 45,000 in cash. John, a Ghanaian national, is suspected of being a key link in the network. Pradeep's role is under investigation, believed to be part of the same syndicate.

It all began with the arrest of Pradeep and John for alleged possession of cocaine and their interrogation led to Prasad who was also arrested after a drunken brawl at a pub in Chennai.

The case gained attention after the arrests of actors Srikanth and Krishna in connection with the drug racket. According to investigators Krishna used cocaine and shared it with friends, and was active on WhatsApp groups that coordinated drug use. Actor Srikanth allegedly purchased and used cocaine and had links with the drug cartel as well.

Both actors belong to prominent film families. Krishna's father is a film producer, and his brother, Vishnu Varadhan, is a noted director. Krishna has appeared in landmark Tamil films such as Anjali, Iruvar, and Thalapathy.

The Tamil film industry is reportedly shaken up over the arrests, with fears that more names - including a few actresses - may emerge during the investigation. In response to rising concerns, Kerala-based film producers have made it mandatory for artists and crew to sign "No drug" affidavit before filming - a move Tamil producers are also considering.

Chennai Police have made it clear that withholding information about drug possession or usage will now be treated as a criminal offence. Authorities say arrests and charges are based on scientific evidence, including witness accounts, digital forensics, and financial transactions.