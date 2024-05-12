Made In Heaven Actor Trinetra Haldar Reacts To Rajkummar Rao Being Trolled For Having Chin Fillers

Images instagrammed by Trinetra, glamouralert. (courtesy: glamouralert)

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, who rose to fame after featuring in the second season of the web series Made In Heaven, recently has undergone facial feminisation surgery. Sharing an elaborate post, Trinetra informed her Instafam about the surgery and focused on "transparency" in her dealings. Without taking any name, Trinetra also talked about Rajkummar Rao, who was trolled for admitting the fact that he had chin fillers. Trinetra began her post with these words, "8th April 2024 - FFS - facial feminisation surgery | spain wasn't just a vacation | chaotic sketches and diary entries on opioids. Facial Feminisation Surgery (FFS) is one of many interventions a trans person may undergo to feel more alignment between body and gender identity. Other gender affirming interventions may include gender affirming hormone therapy (GAHT/HRT), gender affirming genital surgery, etc."

She continued, "My transition is complete. I didn't think this final step would happen anytime soon, but it has. I did this by myself, for myself, and still can't believe it. Transition to me is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven't talked about wanting FFS at all mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgement, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who cares what anybody thinks or believes, really? Truth be told, I've wanted this for a decade, and there were lots of reasons to wait. I ticked them all off one by one."

Speaking of Rajkummar Rao, Trinetra wrote, "An actor was recently trolled into sheepishly admitting he had chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not doing anything about) her facial hair in the face of obvious academic merit. Screwed if you do, screwed if you don't, clearly. There is only this one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with."

Trinetra concluded her post with these words, "I've lost count of how many people in the industry I've met who've had work done and will deny intervention. To each their own, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity that thrives on making masses of young people insecure. I have no interest in promoting bodily intervention, but I do believe in transparency, as has always been the case, especially as a doctor. My reasons were gender affirmation and confidence therefrom, as extensively deliberated on over years of therapy. Others may have their own. Doing this alone hasn't been easy, but my god, I'm convinced I'm f****** invincible."

FYI, Rajkummar Rao came under public scrutiny and rumours started doing the rounds that he had undergone plastic surgery after a picture of him from a event went viral. Denying the rumours, Rajkummar Rao told PTI, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day."

The actor, however, did mention that he got fillers a few years ago. "But saying that... Because you know, I heard a lot of these comments when I started working. People started commenting on my looks and everything. 8-9 years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like half-an hour job because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident. I feel I look much better, but has it changed me as a person, has it changed me as an artist? Not at all," PTI quoted Rajkummar Rao as saying.