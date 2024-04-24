Rajkummar Rao Says Pressure To Look Good Is As High For Male As Female Actors: 'It Was Never Like This'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Srikanth, in a recent interview with Film Companion talked about the pressure to look good, which is as high on male actors as it's on female actors. Rajkummar Rao said, "It's the same. I don't think it's any different. Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals. But it happened to me recently, so I know. One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason. I don't know how it became like this. It was never like this. Now, you go to the airport and wonder what if there are paps there yar. I'm not carrying my cap, it's a bad hair day, the picture will come, and there will be bad comments. That pressure is there. It's so weird.”

Previously, Rajkummar in an interview with news agency PTI, denied rumours that he has undergone plastic surgery after his photos from a recent event went viral. He said, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day," Rajkummar Rao said.

The actor, however, did mention that he got fillers a few years ago. "But saying that... Because you know, I heard a lot of these comments when I started working. People started commenting on my looks and everything. 8-9 years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like half-an hour job because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident. I feel I look much better, but has it changed me as a person, has it changed me as an artist? Not at all," PTI quoted Rajkummar Rao as saying.

The actor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also feature in Srikanth with Alaya F. His upcoming projects also include Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri.