5 Iraqi Soldiers Killed In 'Terrorist' Attack

An army officer and four soldiers were killed in an attack on their post in Iraq's central province of Salaheddin on Monday, officials said.

Iraq's ministry of defence said that an officer and several members of his regiment were killed "while thwarting a terrorist attack".

"Daesh terrorists launched an attack" on an army post in the village of Mtebija "killing four soldiers and the regiment commander," said a security source, using an alternate name for the Islamic State group.

The jihadist group overran large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, proclaiming its "caliphate" and launching a reign of terror.

It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition, and in 2019 lost the last territory it held in Syria to US-backed Kurdish forces.

But its remnants continue to carry out deadly hit-and-run attacks and ambushes, particularly from remote areas and desert hideouts.

In a report published in January, the United Nations said IS has "between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters" across Iraq and Syria.

