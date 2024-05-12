Kabir Bedi's Shout Out to Granddaughter Alaya F's Acting In Srikanth: 'Sparkling Performance'

Image instagrammed by Alaya F. (courtesy: AlayaF)

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi gave a roaring shout out to granddaughter Alaya F's new film Srikanth. After watching the film, Kabir Bedi wrote an appreciation post on his Instagram feed. Kabir Bedi wrote, "SEE "SRIKANTH"!!! @rajkummar_rao gives his finest performance as a blind man, a real life hero with an amazing story. @alayaf gives a sparkling performance as the girl who loves him, showcasing her amazing versatility as an actress. Jyotika and @sharadkelkar are most impressive in their roles. As Honorary Brand ambassador of SightSavers India @sightsaversin, I salute "Srikanth" as the best Indian film on the blind and visually challenged. Kudos to Director @tusharhiranandani, and Producer @nidhiparmarhira and @TSeries." FYI, Alaya's mother Pooja Bedi is Kabir Bedi's daughter. Take a look:

Srikanth largely opened to positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Srikanth tells the remarkable story of a young man endowed with exceptional vision and tenacity but does not shy away from pointing to the delicate junctures in Srikanth Bolla's life when he comes precariously close to letting his self-confidence turn into a degree of arrogance and success into streaks of insouciance."

Rajkummar Rao, who played the real-life characrter of Srikanth Bolla in the film, recalled meeting the visually impaired tech entrepreneur in an interview with PTI. Rajkummar said, "He is witty, confident, go-getter and loves talking... I was totally zapped because he's so confident about everything in life. Sometimes I would ask him (director Hiranandani) that 'Are you sure he's blind because he comes across as if he is way more normal than us'."

On the work front, Alaya Furniturewalla was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles.