Delhi University Admission 2017: Third Cut-Off Released, Check Complete List Here



DU UG Admission 2017 Third Cut-Off: Check Complete List Here

DU UG Admission 2017: LSR Third Cut-Off Out, 0.25 % Dip In Most Courses

The third cut-off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2017-2018 has been released today. Different colleges of the University of Delhi will also release cut off on their website separately. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (for third admission list) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given below. For details, with regard to variation in cut-off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective colleges on Friday, July 7, 2017.As per schedule already notified, the eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the third admission cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities in the Colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website. Delhi University concluded the Undergraduate (UG) admission process on the basis of second cut off two day ago and the admission fee payment was concluded on same day at noon.According to reports after the admission drive on the basis of second cut off, more than 50% seats have been filled in most of the campus colleges. As per estimation, there are still 28,000 seats left vacant for which the University will release the third cut off list. In the second cut off, there had been only marginal difference for most of the colleges and courses.University of Delhi has released the third cut-off list today and the candidates who are waiting for the cutoff details of various colleges may check the complete details here:

LSR reopened the BA (Honours) Economics admission process in general category after keeping it closed for the second cut-off list. It has kept the cut-off unchanged for the admission in general category with 97.5 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics course.

