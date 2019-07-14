Delhi University Releases Fourth Cut-Off List

Till now, 52,813 admissions have taken place in Delhi University.

Delhi University Saturday released its fourth cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses like B.Com (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics and in science streams. Hindu College, Kirori Mal, Miranda House, Hansraj and Daulat Ram colleges also have seats under BA (Honours) Economics. Hindu and Hansraj Colleges have released cut-offs of 97.75 and 97.25 per cent respectively. Kirori Mal and Miranda House have kept the cut-off at 97.25 per cent respectively while Daulat Ram has pegged the marks at 95.75 per cent.

Ramjas College still has seats under BA (Honours) Economics, the cut-off for which has been decreased by only 0.25 per cent to 97.25 per cent.

Read: Delhi University Sees Highest Number Of Admission In B.Com. So Far

Other courses where seats are available are BA (Honours)English, BA (Honours) Hindi, BCom, BSc (Honours) Zoology. The BSc (Honours) Zoology was closed for the admission after the second cut-off list but is available at 94 per cent in the fourth list in the college.

Gargi College still has seats available for the unreserved category under courses like B.Com, B.Com (Honours), B.Sc (Honours) Botany, B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry, BSc (Honours) Zoology, BSc Life Sciences and BSc (Honours) Statistics, BSc (Honours) Zoology, BSc Life Sciences.

Read: DU Admission 2019: Over 50,000 Join Delhi University After 3rd Cut Off

Kamala Nehru College has seats left for BA (Honours), BA (Honours) Journalism and BA (Honours) Sanskrit and has pegged the scores at 94.50 per cent, 94.75 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Till now, 52,813 admissions have taken place in the varsity. As many as 8,433 students have cancelled admissions and 1270 have withdrawn, the varsity said.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.