DU Admission 2019: Over 50,000 Join Delhi University After 3rd Cut Off

Over 50,000 students have taken admissions in Delhi University after 3rd cut-off list

Over 50,000 students have taken admissions in the Delhi University till Wednesday after the third-cut off list was announced, according to data shared by the varsity.

The university said 50,989 admissions have taken place till now and there have been 1,165 withdrawals since the beginning of admissions.

The total number of cancellations since Tuesday are 4,061, the varsity said.

The third cut-off list was released on Monday.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.

