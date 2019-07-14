Delhi University Fourth Cut-Off List Out; Check Complete Lists For Arts, Commerce And Science Here

Delhi University cut-off lists are available on the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in.

DU cut-off list 2019: University of Delhi on Saturday released its fourth cut-off list for merit-based Undergraduate (UG) admissions to various affiliated colleges. The varsity has released separate cut-off lists for Science, Ba Programme, and Arts and Commerce courses. The DU cut-off lists are available on the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in. North Campus-based colleges Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, Miranda House, Hansraj College and Daulat Ram College also have seats under BA (Honours) Economics in the fourth cut-off list.

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee based on the fourth cut-off list will be held from July 15, 2019 to July 17, 2019.

The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (fourth admission list) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in the complete lists given here.

For details, with regard to variation in cut-off percentage, the candidates may contact the respective colleges on Monday, July 15, 2019.

As per scheduled already notified, the eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the DU fourth cut-off list may complete their admission formalities in the Colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website.

Till now, 52,813 admissions have taken place in the varsity. As many as 8,433 students have cancelled admissions and 1270 have withdrawn, the varsity said.

DU fourth cut-off list: Check complete list here

Candidates who are waiting for DU fourth cut-off lists may check the scores here:

DU fourth cut-off list: Arts and Commerce

DU fourth cut-off list: Science

DU fourth cut-off list: BA Programme

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.

