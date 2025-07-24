DU Cut-Off List 2025: Zoology Among The Most Sought-After Programs

DU Cut-Off List 2025: The University of Delhi released the first cutoff-list recently and began the admission process to its Undergraduate (UG) programs based on the scores achieved by the candidate in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025.

The list included allocation of 93,166 students for only 71,624 seats available across 79 programs in 69 colleges, indicating a strong competition for admission into one of the country's top university.

The highest cut-off for admission was recorded at 950 marks for the Hindu College's Bachelors (BA) (Hons) Political Science program, followed by 936.18 marks for its BA in History and Political Science program.

Hindu College set the cut-off-more than 900 for its various programs including BA (Hons.) History - 914, B.Com (Hons.) - 912 and BA (Hons.) History - 914.

Lady Shri Ram College and Miranda house also saw a high demand for its BA (Hons.) Political Science program and kept high cutoffs at 915 and 926.

While the BCom (Hons) and Political Science (Hons) remained as the top-choices for students, Bachelors In Science (B.Sc.) (Hons) Zoology saw a increase in its demand and emerged as the third most sought-after program at the University.

This is the first time Zoology has emerged among the three most-preferred programs offered at the University of Delhi, which could be because of the students' growing interest in animal kingdom, how its ecosystem works, the concern for its preservation and how it can contribute to human and environmental well-being.

The most sought after colleges in the Delhi-University according to the Round 1 are:

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

Hindu College with

Hansraj College

St. Stephen's College

Miranda House

Top 10 Colleges With The Highest-Cutoff Recorded:

Hindu College - BA (Hons) Political Science - 950.58

Hindu College - BA Program (History + Political Science) - 936.18

St. Stephen's College - BA (Hons)English - 926.93

Lady Shri Ram College for Women - BA (Hons) Psychology - 926.53

Miranda House - BA (Hons) Political Science - 925.98

St. Stephen's College - BA (Hons) History - 918.72

Shri Ram College of Commerce - BCom (Hons) - 917.43

Lady Shri Ram College - BA (Hons) Political Science - 915.70

Hindu College - BA (Hons) History - 914.38

St. Stephen's College - BA Program (Multidisciplinary) - 912.57

The University of Delhi is scheduled to release the second cut-off list on July 28, 2025. Students will be able to download the cut-off list on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The list of vacant seats is expected to be released today at 5 PM. Candidates will have the opportunity to re-arrange their preferences between July 24 and July 25, 2025.