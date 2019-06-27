Delhi University Colleges Start Releasing First Cut-Off Lists

Delhi University is expected to release second cut-off list for UG admissions by July 7.

St Stephens College, Satyawati College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Dyal Singh College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and Shivaji College are among some institutes in the Delhi University (DU) which have started releasing the first cut-off lists for undergraduate courses.

The full DU list -- indicating the minimum marks needed to get admission in various courses -- will go live on the university website on Friday for academic session 2019-20.

Depending on the availability of seats after the first list, the university colleges issue second and, where needed, third cut-off lists.

According to the schedule released by the National Capital Region-based varsity, document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee for first cut-off list based admission will be done from June 28 to July 1 (except Sunday). The second cut-off list for UG admissions are expected by July 7.

In Kirori Mal College, cut-off for popular courses like BA English (Hons.), BA Economics (Hons.) and B.Com (Hons.) are above 97%.

The highest cut off in Bhagini Nivedita has been set for B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics at 90% for General category candidates. Cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science is 85%, for B.Com. is 845, for BA (Hons.) Political Science, it is 79%. Cut off for B.Sc. Physical Science (Chemistry) and B.Sc. Physical Science (Computer Science) is 78%. Cut off for BA (Hons.) History is 75% and for BA (Hons.) Hindi and BA Programme is 72%.

A cumulative DU cut-off list of various Arts, Science and Commerce courses will be released by the varsity later.

