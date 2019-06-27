Delhi University Colleges Release First Cut-Off Lists

Delhi University colleges have started releasing the first cut-off lists for UG admissions.

Colleges in Delhi University (DU) have started releasing the first cut-off lists for undergraduate courses. Colleges which have already released cut-off lists include Ramlal Anand College, Satyavati College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Dyal Singh College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and Shivaji College. North-campus based St. Stephens College released its first cut-off two days earlier.

A cumulative list -- indicating the minimum marks needed to get admission in various courses -- of all colleges will go live on the university website post-midnight. Depending on the availability of seats after the first list, the university colleges issue second and, where needed, third cut-off lists.

Bhagini Nivedita, a women only college, has released the first cut off for admission to merit-based undergraduate courses. Bhagini Nivedita is one college which is kind to students who have not scored above 90 per cent marks.

The highest cut off in Bhagini Nivedita has been set for B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics at 90% for General category candidates. Cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science is 85%, for B.Com. is 845, for BA (Hons.) Political Science, it is 79%. Cut off for B.Sc. Physical Science (Chemistry) and B.Sc. Physical Science (Computer Science) is 78%. Cut off for BA (Hons.) History is 75% and for BA (Hons.) Hindi and BA Programme is 72%.

According to experts, the DU cut-off percentage for most popular courses in almost all the colleges is unlikely to dip. Instead, it might rise between 0.5 and 1 points.

Set up in 1922, Delhi University is the one of the biggest and most respected universities in India. It has 77 affiliated colleges and five other institutions spread across the city as well as 16 faculties and 86 departments.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.