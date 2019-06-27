Delhi University (DU) Cut-Off Lists Expected Anytime Soon: Live Updates

DU cut-off list 2019: Delhi University colleges are expected to release cut off lists soon. A cumulative list will also be released on du.ac.in.

Education | Updated: June 27, 2019 16:24 IST
DU cut-off lists 2019: Colleges affilliated with Delhi University (DU) will release first cut-off lists for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses for academic session soon. According to the schedule released by the National Capital Region-based varsity, document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee for first cut-off list based admission will be done from June 28 to July 1 (except Sunday). The second cut-off list for UG admissions are expected by July 7. Most sought after colleges like Hindu College, Ramjas College, SRCC College, LSR College, Hansraj College and Miranda House College are expected to release their cut-off lists on their websites. A cumulative DU cut-off list of various Arts, Science and Commerce courses will be released by the varsity later.

Delhi University admission 2019: DU Cut-off lists live updates

Delhi University admission 2019: DU cut-off lists are expected anytime soon


Jun 27, 2019
16:24 (IST)
St Stephen's College Announces Cut-Offs
The college has at least 50 per cent of the seats reserved for Christians and follows a separate admission criteria.
Jun 27, 2019
16:10 (IST)
DU Cutoff 2019: Delhi University Admission Process Explained
Delhi University (DU) is expected to announce the cut-off lists soon for merit-based courses in its affiliated colleges.
