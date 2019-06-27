Delhi University (DU) Cut-Off Lists Expected Anytime Soon: Live Updates

DU cut-off lists 2019: Delhi University colleges are expected to release first cut-off today

DU cut-off lists 2019: Colleges affilliated with Delhi University (DU) will release first cut-off lists for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses for academic session soon. According to the schedule released by the National Capital Region-based varsity, document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee for first cut-off list based admission will be done from June 28 to July 1 (except Sunday). The second cut-off list for UG admissions are expected by July 7. Most sought after colleges like Hindu College, Ramjas College, SRCC College, LSR College, Hansraj College and Miranda House College are expected to release their cut-off lists on their websites. A cumulative DU cut-off list of various Arts, Science and Commerce courses will be released by the varsity later.

Delhi University admission 2019: DU Cut-off lists live updates