Higher Cut-Off For EWS In Delhi University First List

DU has released first cut-off lists on the official webiste, du.ac.in.

Delhi University cut-offs released for newly introduced Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students are marginally higher compared to other reserved categories. Most colleges have published first cut-off lists for EWS which saw a difference of .25% to 3% with the general category. This year, under the EWS quota, 5,528 male candidates, 3,562 female candidates and one candidate from the third gender applied for admission. The varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

Delhi University (DU) has released separate cut-offs for the EWS category.

For admission to B.Com. (Hons) course in SRCC, general category students would need 98.5% marks and the cut off BA Economics (Hons) is 98.75%. Students belonging to EWS category would need 97% marks for admission to B.Com. (H) and 98.25% marks for admission to BA Economics (H) in SRCC.

In Hansraj College, Indraprastha the difference is .25% in Economics (Hons) and English (Hons).

In Hansraj College, the difference in major science courses is either .25% or .33% or .34%.

In Lady Shri Ram College for Women, the difference in major courses ranges from 1.25% to .50%.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya has published a difference of 3% with most courses while the difference with SC is 5%.

In colleges like Daulat Ram College, Hindu College, Kirorimal College, ARSD, the difference ranges from 1% to .25% in major courses like BA Economics (Hons), BA English (Hons), BSc Mathematics (Hons), BSc Chemistry (Hons) and BSc Physics (Hons).

In Dyal Singh College, the difference in major course ranges from 2% to .5%.

The second cut-off list for undergraduate courses will be announced on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20.

The number of seats for undergraduate courses in DU was increased to 62,000 after the costitutional amendment regarding EWS reservation.

DU has released cut-offs for General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD, EWS and Kashmiri Migrants categories.

The first cut-off details are available at du.ac.in.

Read also:

Delhi University Sets High Cut Offs For Arts, Commerce; 99% For Political Science At Hindu College

Delhi University Releases First Cut Off; 98.33 Per Cent For Physics At Hindu College

DU Cut-Off 2019: DU Announces First Cut-Off List, Hindu College Pegs Highest Score Of 99%

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability