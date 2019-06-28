Delhi University Releases First Cut Off; 98.33 Per Cent For Physics At Hindu College

DU Cut Off 2019 released. Highest cut off at Hindu College for B.Sc. Physics.

Highlights Highest cut off is for B.Sc. (H) Physics at 98.33% set by Hindu College. Cut offs for Computer Science are high this year. Some colleges like Deshbandhu have cut off below 90 per cent.

Delhi University has released the first cut off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. This year the highest cut off for a Science subject is for B.Sc. (Hons.) in Physics set by Hindu College at 98.33 per cent for general category students. Hindu College has set sky-high cut offs for several other courses such as 97.75 per cent for B.Sc. (Hons.) in Statistics, and B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics. For B.Sc. (Hons.) in Chemistry and B.Sc. (Hons.) in Zoology, the cut off is 97.33 per cent.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has set cut off for the only Science course available at the college, B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics, at 96.75 per cent.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, which is among colleges that set very high cut offs, has set highest cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science at 98 per cent. The cut off percentage for B.Sc. (Hons.) programmes in Chemistry, Electronics, and Mathematics is 97 per cent respectively.

For admission at Hansraj College, cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics is 97.33 per cent. The cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science is 97 per cent, cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) in Geology is 96.66 per cent and the cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany is 95.66 per cent.

The highest cut off for a subject at Sri Venkateswara College is for B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics at 97.75 per cent. The cut off for B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics is 97.33 per cent and for B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics, the cut off is 97 per cent.

DU First Cut Off For Science Courses 2019-20

A handful of colleges like Deshbandhu college, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, and Maitreyi College have set cut off below 90 per cent for some of the courses.

The document verification process and admission process based on the first cut off list will begin today. Students can check detailed cut off list and complete admission formalities at the college where they fulfill the cut off and other eligibility criteria by July 1.

