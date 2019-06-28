Delhi University Sets High Cut Offs For Arts, Commerce; 99% For Political Science At Hindu College

DU Cut off for arts, commerce released, highest cut off 99% at Hindu college

Highlights Highest cut off by Hindu College for Political Science at 99%. SRCC and LSR have set second highest cut off at 98.75%. Kirori Mal College offering BA (Hons.) Hindi at 89%.

Hindu College, Delhi University, has taken the mantle to set highest cut off this year. The college has set 99 per cent cut off for admission to its BA (Hons.) Political Science course. The second highest cut off is set by Lady Sri Ram College for Women at 98.75 per cent for admission to its BA (Hons.) programme in Psychology. The cut offs for programmes like B.Com. (Hons.), BA Political Science (Hons.), BA Economics (Hons.) have remained high this year too.

At Hindu College, the second highest cut off is set for BA (Hons.) Economics at 98.5 per cent, followed by 98.25 per cent for B.Com. (Hons.). The cut off for BA (Hons.) English, a student-favourite course, is 97.75 per cent. The cut off for BA (Hons.) History is 98 per cent.

Lady Shri ram College for Women has set 98 per cent cut off for B.Com. (Hons.), BA (Hons.) Economics, and BA (Hons.) Political Science. The cut off for BA (Hons.) English is 97.75 per cent, for BA (Hons.) Journalism is 97.5 per cent and for BA (Hons.) History, it is 97 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has set 98.75 per cent for BA (Hons.) Economics and 98.5 per cent for B.Com. (Hons.).

At Hansraj, the cut off for BA (Hons.) Economics is 98.5 per cent, 98.25 per cent for B.Com. (Hons.) and 97.25 per cent for BA (Hons.) English.

DU First Cut Off List For Arts, Commerce: Complete List Here

There is a difference of 1 per cent in the cut off for B.Com. (Hons.) and B.Com. at Kirori Mal College (KMC). The cut off for B.Com. (Hons.) is 98.5 per cent and for B.Com. is 97.5 per cent.

At Sri Venkateswera College, cut off for BA (Hons.) Economics is 98 per cent and for B.Com. (Hons.), it is 97.75 per cent.

A few colleges like Bharati College for Women, College of Vocational Studies and even Kirori Mal College (89 per cent for admission to BA Honours programme in Hindi) have set the cut off below 90 per cent for some of the courses.

Delhi University Releases First Cut Off; 98.33 Per Cent For Physics At Hindu College

The document verification process and admission process based on the first cut off list will begin today. Students can check detailed cut off list and complete admission formalities at the college where they fulfil the cut off and other eligibility criteria by July 1.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.