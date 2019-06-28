Delhi University Releases Separate Cut Off List For BA Programme; Highest 98.75% At Lady Shri Ram

DU Cut Off: Delhi University has released separate cut off list for BA Programme

Highlights Delhi University has released BA Programme cut offs separately. The cut off for BA Programme is highest at Lady Shri Ram College. Bharati College, PGDAV, Moti Lal Nehru College have cut offs below 90%.

Delhi University, this year, has released a separate cut off list for BA Programme, which happens to be one of the top five in-demand courses at the University. More than 1.2 lakh applicants had applied for admission to BA Programme. The highest cut off for BA Programme is 98.75 per cent, set by Lady Sri Ram College for Women which is offering combinations like Economics and Political Science, and History and Political Science to BA Programme students.

The BA Programme cut offs are also high for the subject combination English and Economics - 97.5 per cent at Indraprastha College for Women, and Hindu College. At Miranda House, the cut off is 97 per cent for this combination. At Shyam Lal Anand College, the cut off is 89 per cent.

DU BA Programme First Cut Off Complete List

English and History is another popular combination for BA Programme. Miranda House has set the cut off at 97 per cent, and Dyal Singh has set the cut off at 91 per cent. At Deshbandhu, the cut off is below 90 per cent, i.e. 86 per cent for English and History combination. The cut off is 89 per cent for Moti Lal Nehru College.

Delhi University Releases First Cut Off; 98.33 Per Cent For Physics At Hindu College

Hindu is offering the Sanskrit and Political Science combination at 97.25 per cent and Hindi and Philosophy combination at 93.5 per cent.

Delhi University Sets High Cut Offs For Arts, Commerce

For BA Programme with Economics and Political Science, the cut off is 95.5 per cent at Kirori Mal College, 91 per cent at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, 89 per cent at PGDAV college, and 84 per cent at Bharati College for Women.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.