DU Cut-off 2019: Delhi University Admission Process Explained

Delhi University (DU) is expected to announce its first cut-off list soon for merit-based courses. The candidates can expect DU cut-off lists from individual colleges and also from the varsity as a centralized list. Based on previous years' trends, it is highly likely that some Delhi University colleges may release the cut off details on Thursday, i.e. June 27, itself during late hours. Given the high percentage scored by students in 12th board exams this year, it is unlikely that the cut offs would be lower than last year.

Follow these procedures (as described in Delhi University UG admission Information Bulletin) to take admission based on DU cut-off lists:

Action 1:

On declaration of the Delhi University list of cut-Off marks, applicants are advised to log in to the admission portal (hosted at du.ac.in) to choose a college and course from the list of colleges and courses they are eligible for.

Action 2:

The applicant proceeds to the respective college for admission with a print out of the form from the admissions portal, and the required supporting original documents along with their photocopies, and 3 recent passport size photographs

Action 3:

The applicant presents the documents in the college and produces their originals for verification, after which the Principal of the college approves the admission.

In case all documents cannot be verified online, the college will give provisional admission, according to the Information Bulletin released by Delhi University.

Admitted provisional students have to produce the originals of the required mandatory documents to the College within a week after the last day of UG Admissions for forensic verification, failing which the admission of the said provisional student may be cancelled by the College.

"All colleges shall admit all applicants who meet the announced cut-off criteria. There will not be any "first come first serve" policy," says the Information Bulletin.

Late arrivals outside of the prescribed duration of each cut-off will not be entertained.

A candidate who was eligible in a previous cut-off list, will be allowed to take admissions only in the last hour of the third day of the admission based on an ongoing cut-off list subject to the availability of vacant seats, according to DU.

Action 4:

The applicant will receive a link on their online portal to pay the fee, which can only be paid online through the portal. The applicant is advised to pay the fee without delay within24 hrs after the approval of admission by the Head of Institution and save the acknowledgement slip bearing transaction ID, Credit Card/ Debit card/ Netbanking details and date of transaction as a proof for future reference.

On successful payment of fees, the applicant is granted provisional admission to the said college.

