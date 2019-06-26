Delhi University Cut Offs Expected To Increase Marginally

DU Cut Off 2019 is expected to increase marginally

Delhi University will release the first cut off list for undergraduate admission on June 28, 2019. However, based on previous years' trends, it is highly likely that some Delhi University colleges may release the cut off details tomorrow, i.e. June 27, itself during late hours. Given the high percentage scored by students in 12th board exams this year, it is unlikely that the cut offs would be lower than last year.

Meanwhile, St. Stephens College released the first cut off yesterday. The cut off for admission to St. Stephens is almost similar to last year, with marginal increase for Humanities stream students.

For admission to BA Programme, the cut off for General category students from Commerce and Science stream is the same as last year, i.e. 98%. The cut off has increased for students from Humanities stream - last year it was 95.5% and has increased to 96.5% this year.

The cut off for admission to BA Economics honours has remained 98.75% for Commerce stream students. The cut off has increased from 98% for those from Humanities stream to 98.5% and has increased from 97.5% for those from Science stream to 97.75%.

The cut offs for BA English (Hons.) has also increased. In 2018, Commerce stream students needed 98.5% marks in best-of-four subject. This year, they need 98.75% marks for admission to St. Stephens' English programme.

For admission to B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics, Commerce, Science, and Humanities students need to have a best-of-four percentage of 97.5, 97.75 and 96.75 respectively.

An increase in St. Stephens' cut offs indicates that the cut offs for other colleges will either remain same as last year or increase marginally, especially for Humanities stream students.

