Delhi University Extends Application Date For Undergraduate Courses; High Cut Offs Expected

Delhi University application date extended for undergraduate admission

Delhi University has extended the application date for undergraduate courses. Now, students can apply till June 22, 2019. The varsity will release the admission brochure with revised eligibility criteria and other information today on its official website. The revised information brochure should be up on the website by 5:00 pm today. Delhi University extended the application date after order from Delhi High Court.

Delhi High Court, on June 15, hearing pleas against the varsity for effecting change in eligibility criteria just a day before the registrations were to commence. The court said that the changes in eligibility criteria have to be made in accordance with law, "which would require a minimum of six months of public notice to the public at large".

Given that the application date has been extended, the date for first cut off has also been postponed. Earlier, Delhi University had scheduled the release of first cut off list on June 20, 2019.

The cut off this year is also expected to be high. In CBSE 12th exam alone, 94,299 students scored more than 90 per cent marks including 17,693 students who scored above 95 per cent marks.

In 2018, the highest cut off for an undergraduate course was set by Lady Shri Ram College which was 98.75% for B.A. Programme course. The highest cut off among the B.Sc. courses was for B.Sc. Physics (H) at Hindu College at 98% and for B.Sc. Computer Science (H) at SGTB Khalsa College at 98%.

