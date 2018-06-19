DU Cut Off 2018: Check Complete Cut Off For Science Courses

The cut off for B.Sc. Chemistry (H) at SGTB Khalsa College is 97.33%, for B.Sc. Mathematics (H) is 97.25%, and for B.Sc. Electronics (H) at 97%.
SRCC, DU First Cut Off List 2018
The cut offs have certainly dropped as compared to last year. In 2017, the cut off for B.Sc. Electronics was 99.66% at SGTB Khalsa College. This year the college has set the cut off for B.Sc. Electronics (H) at 97%.
At Hans Raj College, the cut off is 97% and 97.33% for Mathematics (honours) and Physics (honours), respectively.
DU Cut Off 2018 For Arts And Commerce Courses
At Sri Venkateswara College, the highest cut off is for B.Sc. Physics (H) at 97%. The cut off for B.Sc. Statistics (H) is 96.75%.
The cut off for general category candidates for B.Sc. Zoology (H) is 97.33%, for B.Sc. Statistics (H), the cut off is 96.5% at KMC.
At Miranda House, the highest cut off is for B.Sc. Zoology (H) at 97.67%. The cut off for B.Sc. Mathematics (H) is 96.75%. The cut off for Chemistry, and Physics Honors is 96.67%.
DU Cut Off 2018 For Science courses
Comments
Students who fulfill the cut off criteria, can login to their candidate's account created at the time of registration and select college-course combination. An admission form will be generated which must be submitted at the concerned college with the necessary documents. After the completion of admission formalities at the college, student would have to pay the admission fee through the DU portal.
Click here for more Education News