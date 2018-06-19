DU Cut Off 2018: Check Complete Cut Off For Science Courses

Delhi University has released the cut off for B.Sc. courses. The cut off has decreased marginally.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 09:57 IST
New Delhi: DU Cut Off 2018:Delhi University released the first cut off list for undergraduate courses, late last evening. The highest cut off among the B.Sc. courses is for B.Sc. Physics (H) at Hindu College at 98% and for B.Sc. Computer Science (H) at SGTB Khalsa College at 98%. The cut off for B.Sc. (H) Computer Science is 97.5% at Hans Raj College. 

The cut off for B.Sc. Chemistry (H) at SGTB Khalsa College is 97.33%, for B.Sc. Mathematics (H) is 97.25%, and for B.Sc. Electronics (H) at 97%. 

SRCC, DU First Cut Off List 2018

The cut offs have certainly dropped as compared to last year. In 2017, the cut off for B.Sc. Electronics was 99.66% at SGTB Khalsa College. This year the college has set the cut off for B.Sc. Electronics (H) at 97%. 

At Hans Raj College, the cut off is 97% and 97.33% for Mathematics (honours) and Physics (honours), respectively.

DU Cut Off 2018 For Arts And Commerce Courses 

At Sri Venkateswara College, the highest cut off is for B.Sc. Physics (H) at 97%. The cut off for B.Sc. Statistics (H) is 96.75%. 

The cut off for general category candidates for B.Sc. Zoology (H) is 97.33%, for B.Sc. Statistics (H), the cut off is 96.5% at KMC

At Miranda House, the highest cut off is for B.Sc. Zoology (H) at 97.67%. The cut off for B.Sc. Mathematics (H) is 96.75%. The cut off for Chemistry, and Physics Honors is 96.67%. 

Students who fulfill the cut off criteria, can login to their candidate's account created at the time of registration and select college-course combination. An admission form will be generated which must be submitted at the concerned college with the necessary documents. After the completion of admission formalities at the college, student would have to pay the admission fee through the DU portal. 

