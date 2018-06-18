DU First Cut Off List Out: 98.75% Highest Cut Off Marks Set By LSR College For B.A. Programme

New Delhi:
Delhi University has released the cut off list for this year. For the admission to various undergraduate courses in its affiliated colleges, the DU has come up with first list with cut off marks in the individual subjects at respective colleges. Click Here For DU Cut Off 2018 Live Updates
Lady Shri Ram College, one of the most popular colleges affiliated to the University, has set the highest cut off of the year; 98.75% for B.A. Programme course. Likewise, for B.A. Economics, Shri Ram College of Commerce has the second highest cut off of 98.50% for B.A. Economics (Honours). Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has the set the same cut off for B.A. Journalism (Honours). Hansraj College and Hindu College have the same cut off of 98% for B.A. Economics (Honours). Last year for most popular colleges like Lady Shri Ram and Shri Ram College of Commerce the cut off marks for B.Com (Honours) was 97.75%.Hansraj College, DU Releases First Cut Off List
The complete DU first cut off list is available at du.ac.in.
College of Vocational Studies and Deshbandhu College have the same cut off (96%) for B.A. English (H).Kirori Mal College (KMC), DU Releases First Cut Off; Highest Cut Off For Economics
Meanwhile, SRCC, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College have already released their individual cut offs.Shri Ram College Of Commerce (SRCC), DU Releases First Cut Off List: Highlights
Last year, DU cut offs had seen a dip as several boards that announced results before the CBSE had done away with the moderation policy. But in anyway, the first cut off was not for those who had scored below 90% marks. With the cut off marks of this year, as well, the notion stands true.
