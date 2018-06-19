DU Cut Off 2018: Check Complete Arts, Commerce Cut Off Here

SGTB Khalsa college, which had set the highest cut off last year, has lowered the cut offs marginally. The cut off for BA Economics at SGTB Khalsa is 97.25%. The cut off for BA Political Science is also 97.25%. The cut off for both B.Com. and B.Com. (H) is 96.75%.
At Kirori Mal College, the cut off for BA English (H) is 97%. The cut off for BA Political Science has dropped only marginally from 97% last year to 96.75% this year.
The cut off for BA Economics (H) is 98% at Hindu college. The cut off for BA English (H) is also 98%. The cut off for B.Com. (H) at Hindu college is 97.5%.
For admission to B.Com. (Honors) course in SRCC, general category students would need 97.75% marks which is the same as last year. For BA Economics (H), the cut off is 98.75%.
Among the South Campus Colleges, the cut off for BA Economics (H) is 97.75% at Sri Venkateswara College.
At Gargi college, the cut off for BA Economics (H) is 97%, the cut off for B.Com. (H) is 96.5% and the cut off for B.Com. is 95.5%.
Check the complete DU Cut Off 2018 For Arts and Commerce Courses:
It is apparent that the cut offs have risen for BA Economics and BA Programme courses in most of the colleges, while the cut off for B.Com. has either remained same or has decreased marginally.
CommentsStudents who fulfill the cut off criteria as per the first list will have to login to their account and select the course-subject combination after which an admission form will be generated. Students would be required to visit the concerned college with the admission form and required documents to complete the formalities.
