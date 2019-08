Delhi University Sixth Cut-Off Released; Check Complete List Here

DU cut-off 2019: A seventh cut-off list would be released on August 6 if seats are still available.

Delhi University released its sixth cut-off list on Wednesday for reserved category students. However, there was confusion over the list as some colleges like Gargi, Shri Ram College of Commerce released cut-offs for the general category on their websites but the varsity uploaded the cut-offs only for reserved category students. A varsity official, however, said the sixth list has only been released to fill vacant seats under reserved categories. Cut-offs released by colleges on their respective websites for general category students won't be considered valid.

The sixth cut-off list was announced following the culmination of a two-day special drive for applicants belonging to the reserved categories/quota viz Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Section/Persons With Disabilities/Kashmiri Migrants/Armed Forces Category/Minority (Sikh).

A seventh cut-off list would be released on August 6 if seats are still available.

The special drive was carried out for those could not apply in respective categories and they had the option of requesting for change in categories.

For Economically Weaker Section, BA (Hons) Economics was closed in the fifth list but it is open at a cut-off of 97.25 per cent in the sixth list at Shri Ram College of Commerce.

B.Com (Honours) is closed for EWS category students.

All the prominent colleges in North Campus have vacant seats for reserved category students.

The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also announced its fourth cut-off list on Wednesday.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degrees from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

DU cut-off 2019: Check complete list of sixth cut-off here

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.