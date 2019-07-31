Delhi University To Release Sixth Cut-Off Today

The DU cut-off details will be released on the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in.

DU cut-off 2019: Delhi University (DU) is expected to release the sixth cut-off for the admission to various undergraduate (UG) merit based courses in the varsity today. After the admission based on fifth cutoff completed, DU has organised a special drive for helping the reserve category candidates on July 29 and 30. The admission based the sixth cut-off will be done from August 1 to August 3. Seventh cut-off, if any, will be released on August 6.

Meanwhile, Delhi University's 2019-20 academic session began on last one week ago, with colleges holding orientation sessions and induction programmes to welcome students.

Over 68,000 admissions have taken place in Delhi University colleges and more than 50 per cent of students in undergraduate courses are from outside Delhi, according to a Delhi University official. The academic session for DU started on July 20.

The DU cut-off details will be released on the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in.

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee for sixth cut-off based admissions will be done from August 1 to August 3.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.