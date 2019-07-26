Delhi University Announces Special Admission Drive, Sixth Cut-Off On August 1

Delhi University admission and cut-off details will be released at du.ac.in

Delhi University (DU) has announced special drive for admission to the undergraduate (UG) merit based courses in the varsity. According to the schedule announced by DU, the special drive for helping the reserve category candidates will be held on July 29 and 30. After this, the sixth cut-off will be announced on August 1. Seventh cut-off, if any, will be released on August 6. Admission to various courses in DU colleges based on five cut-off lists has been completed so far.

The Delhi University Admission Committee recommended that a special drive be announced specifically to address the following:

- The applicants belonging to reserved categories/quota, viz SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS / PWD / KM / CW / Minority(Sikh), who inadvertently missed to apply in respective categories, can now do so by requesting change, if any, in their categories.

- All such applicants who will now become eligible after rectification in their respective categories shall also be considered for admission in that category in the entrance based UG courses in the subsequent Admission Lists to be announced as per schedule. Such candidates shall not be allowed to claim admissions in the already announced Admission Lists.

- The registered women applicants who are residents of NCT Delhi, but couldn't apply admission in NCWEB shall automatically be considered for admission to NCWEB. Such applicants will be admitted to NCWEB if they meet any of the preceding cut-offs provided the availability of seats. Further, the NCWEB applicants whose admissions were approved, but could not pay fee during the stipulated time shall also be given another chance to submit the fee.

- Further, all such eligible applicants who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the Colleges/Department of the University during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till 5th Cut-Off and are, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs, shall also be considered for admission under 6th Cut-Off, provided seats are available.

Meanwhile, Delhi University's 2019-20 academic session began on last Saturday, with colleges holding orientation sessions and induction programmes to welcome students.

